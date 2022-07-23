×

Moving mountains for Africa’s children

Bay man survives life-threatening illnesses, car crashes and a hijacking to conquer Kilimanjaro

By Devon Koen - 23 July 2022

After surviving 11 car accidents, two strokes, a lung blockage and nine kidney stones, doctors warned Shaheen Soomar that if he continued with his dream of summiting Mount Kilimanjaro he would be signing his own death certificate.

But Soomar, 43, did it anyway — and on Friday he arrived at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, full of smiles and with a new lease on life...

