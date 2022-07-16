Retiring high court judge Irma Schoeman ready for new challenge
Sports and arts lover plans to spend more time on her passions and do some travelling
Born in Namibia, raised in the Free State, educated in Gauteng and both feared and revered as a high court judge in Gqeberha, Irma Schoeman’s illustrious legal career has almost come to a close.
Schoeman, 70, who grew up in the Free State and studied law at the University of Pretoria, said when she started her legal journey in the 70s it had been difficult to find her feet because of the times...
