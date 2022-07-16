×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Kariega-born teen stars alongside screen veterans in new TV drama series

EC Film Festival founder's daughter proves she can hold her own in the limelight

Premium
16 July 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

Sunday’s premiere of Mzansi Wethu’s first original drama series, Isibopho, has elevated a Kariega-born teen’s shining star as she also debuts her acting career to the nation on the show. 

Bahle Vilakati, the 17-year-old daughter of Eastern Cape Film Festival founder Nceba Mqolomba, is following in her father’s footsteps and keeping the creative film and TV gene alive in the family...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read