Family still waiting for RDP home — 29 years later
For almost 30 years, a Nelson Mandela Bay family have watched their neighbours move into RDP homes while they are told to wait for the next housing project.
The Waka family relocated from Veeplaas to Ezinyoka, a densely populated settlement near KwaDwesi, in 1993 after their application for an RDP house was approved...
Family still waiting for RDP home — 29 years later
Politics Reporter
For almost 30 years, a Nelson Mandela Bay family have watched their neighbours move into RDP homes while they are told to wait for the next housing project.
The Waka family relocated from Veeplaas to Ezinyoka, a densely populated settlement near KwaDwesi, in 1993 after their application for an RDP house was approved...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend