Your Weekend

Family still waiting for RDP home — 29 years later

16 July 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

For almost 30 years, a Nelson Mandela Bay family have watched their neighbours move into RDP homes while they are told to wait for the next housing project.

The Waka family relocated from Veeplaas to Ezinyoka, a densely populated settlement near KwaDwesi, in 1993 after their application for an RDP house was approved...

