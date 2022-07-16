Convicted rapist wants court to reclassify him, send him to Makhanda
A convicted rapist who is serving 40 years behind bars at St. Albans Correctional Facility wants the Gqeberha high court to place him at the Makhanda prison after at least six prison moves over a four-year period.
In court papers Qhude Mzuvukile, who was sentenced in December 2010 to 40 years after he was found guilty on charges of rape, aggravated robbery, the illegal possession of a firearm and using a vehicle without permission, claimed he had been unfairly reclassified and transferred...
Convicted rapist wants court to reclassify him, send him to Makhanda
Court reporter
A convicted rapist who is serving 40 years behind bars at St. Albans Correctional Facility wants the Gqeberha high court to place him at the Makhanda prison after at least six prison moves over a four-year period.
In court papers Qhude Mzuvukile, who was sentenced in December 2010 to 40 years after he was found guilty on charges of rape, aggravated robbery, the illegal possession of a firearm and using a vehicle without permission, claimed he had been unfairly reclassified and transferred...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend