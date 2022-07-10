Gqeberha attorney, activist has high aims for Kilimanjaro climb
Imbumba Foundation's Trek4Mandela initiative will raise funds to keep girls in school
Premium
By Devon Koen - 10 July 2022
Female empowerment activist and Nelson Mandela Bay legal eagle Tasneem Fredericks will be doing it for the ladies when she embarks on her trek up Kilimanjaro as part of the Imbumba Foundation’s Trek4Mandela initiative.
As part of the End Period Poverty campaign with the Imbumba Foundation, Fredericks, along with a group of other activists from across SA, will be climbing the highest mountain in Africa aiming to create awareness and raise funds to keep young girls in school...
