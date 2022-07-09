Meet the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex’s newly appointed council
By Zamandulo Malonde - 09 July 2022
SA Geographical Names Council chair Palesa Kadi has been appointed as chair of the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex’s newly elected council.
Kadi sits on the council alongside deputy chair professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Dr Olwethu Sipuka, Comfort Dithula Nabane, Mbasa Metuse, Suren Maharaj, Nonceba Shoba, judge Irma Schoeman and Gcinibandla Mtukela...
