Grey High matric pupil earns top-5 finish in national computer olympiad
By Herald Reporter - 09 July 2022
In the ever-expanding tech era many claim to be computer phenoms, however, few have the credentials to prove it.
After scooping a top-five position at Applications Olympiad last week, out of about 50,000 competitors, it’s safe to say that Grey High School matric pupil, Tristan Illgner, is more than just a little bit tech savvy...
Grey High matric pupil earns top-5 finish in national computer olympiad
In the ever-expanding tech era many claim to be computer phenoms, however, few have the credentials to prove it.
After scooping a top-five position at Applications Olympiad last week, out of about 50,000 competitors, it’s safe to say that Grey High School matric pupil, Tristan Illgner, is more than just a little bit tech savvy...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend