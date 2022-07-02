Swartkops residents receive threats as they strive for greater security in riverside village
A community under siege — that is how Swartkops residents describe the shocking surge in crime in the once peaceful riverside neighbourhood.
Street light cables, water pipes and optical fibre are being stolen on a massive scale, forcing a group of brave residents to start a neighbourhood watch as they feel deserted by the police...
