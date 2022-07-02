Newton Park mechanic loses livelihood in early morning blaze

By Tremaine van Aardt -

An overwhelming sense of despair overcame a local diesel mechanic as he stood in front of what was once his livelihood reduced to ash after an early morning fire on Friday.



Faeez Savahl could barely muster two sentences to put into context his emotions after the fire as he cordoned off the debris and rubble that remained of the FS Auto Performance workshop in Newton Street...