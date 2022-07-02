Nelson Mandela Bay Metro raises a glass to SAB’s R510m investment

By Siyamtanda Capa -

A water crisis and rolling blackouts did not deter SA Breweries (SAB) from pumping R510m into Nelson Mandela Bay as part of its Ibhayi plant expansion project.



The investment, which forms part of a broader R4.5bn injection pledged at SA’s investment conference earlier this year, will result in 14,000 unemployed young people getting jobs. ..