Gqeberha man fights AACL to have puppies returned
Surrender form signed without his knowledge, but ownership of more than two dogs against the law
A Gqeberha man is desperate to have his eight puppies returned after taking them to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) to be vaccinated.
Kenneth McWire said he had taken his dog, Sheeba, to the organisation to be spayed, along with her eight puppies so they could be vaccinated at the same time...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.