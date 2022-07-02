Gqeberha man fights AACL to have puppies returned

Surrender form signed without his knowledge, but ownership of more than two dogs against the law

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A Gqeberha man is desperate to have his eight puppies returned after taking them to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) to be vaccinated.



Kenneth McWire said he had taken his dog, Sheeba, to the organisation to be spayed, along with her eight puppies so they could be vaccinated at the same time...