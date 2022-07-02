Currie Cup winner Lungisa is pride of Kariega

Pumas star on a mission to inspire youngsters in community

By Tshepiso Mametela

Gqeberha-born rugby hero Anele Lungisa has dared the young guns to dream big.



Lungisa became the pride of Kariega after the Pumas’ Carling Currie Cup final triumph over Griquas in Kimberley last weekend...