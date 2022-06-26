Visit these glorious new lodges above Victoria Falls

It may be the dry season in Zambia, but on the Knife Edge Bridge at Victoria Falls the weather forecast is wet, wet, wet.

That’s thanks to the 2.1-million litres of water flowing over the “smoke that thunders” every second at the moment. Every second!

Imagine if the fine folks of Gqeberha had access to a little of that?

Sadly, that’s not possible unless they hop on a flight to Livingstone to soak up one of Africa’s natural marvels.

And you certainly should, not least to visit the glorious lodges that hug the Zambezi riverbanks above the falls.

Though the cataracts and cascades are the main attraction, you’ll find no end of diversions — and luxe lodgings — as you head upstream.

Start, perhaps, with the classic charm of Thorntree River Lodge, a member of the African Bush Camps portfolio.

Just 25 minutes drive from the airport, it’s fabulously convenient for accessing the myriad adventures on offer in and around the falls, yet feels a world apart when you’re ensconced in your riverfront suite.

There are just 10 under-canvas suites on offer — including two interconnected family units — to ensure an intimate riverside escape.