New book documents difference made by MathArt competition

By Herald Reporter -

Mathematics and art have always been considered worlds apart, but an innovative approach to combining the creative with the calculated has culminated in the launch of a unique coffee table book, MathArt Expressions by South African Youth.



The narrative of the book emanates from the annual MathArt competition, organised by Nelson Mandela University’s Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre (GMMDC) since 2018, and encourages pupils to bridge the gap between the two subjects...