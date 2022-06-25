National Arts Council opens call for funding applications
R180m available to support creative projects with strong emphasis on rural area collaborations
The National Arts Council (NAC) has made available R180m to support artists and has put out a call for creatives to apply and receive support over the next few years.
The multimillion-rand funding programmes, from the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme 3 (PESP3), saw funds being made available to artists in three phases...
