×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

‘Impossible’ illusion, magic and entertainment with Brendon Peel

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
25 June 2022

A slight of hand or an illusion so precise you are left wondering if what you saw really happened.

That’s what’s in store for audiences of master illusionist and mentalist Brendon Peel’s, Impossible, currently on as part of the Fringe at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read