Day zero’s grim reality kicks in

First water collection points activated today to prevent dam failure

By Guy Rogers and Siyamtanda Capa -

The first water collection points in Nelson Mandela Bay are set to be activated on Saturday as the city’s long-threatened water crisis becomes reality.



The announcement was made on Friday morning even as rain bucketed down on the metro and videos of swollen rivers pouring through the Langkloof catchment area were shared on social media. ..