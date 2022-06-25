Clarendon staffer given fitting send-off after 33 years
Hired by a school he would later call home, Vumile Nkenjini, a young man at the time, had very few skills, but his passion, dedication and work ethic saw him learning the ropes along the way.
It was an emotional goodbye at Walmer’s Clarendon Park Primary School as ground staff member Nkenjini, 60, walked across the field he took care of for 33 years for the very last time on Friday...
