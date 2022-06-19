SPCA crippled by municipality’s failure to pay up
The SPCA in Kariega has been crippled by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s failure to pay its R414,000 retainer fee.
The organisation has, as a result, been forced to turn to volunteers for assistance, as well as appealing to the public for donations. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.