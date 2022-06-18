Wheels come off for girlfriend suspected of framing lover

A disgruntled girlfriend who took a squabble with her lover to a whole new level by claiming she had been hijacked, causing him to be arrested, has been charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Nomthetho Ngqoza, 36, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday and her case was postponed to July for further investigation.

She is out on warning.

At about 8.40pm on Tuesday, Ngqoza allegedly told police that her vehicle, a silver Kia Picanto, had been hijacked while she was sitting in it in Lavinia Street, North End.

She said two men, one armed with a gun, had approached and forced her out of the car and driven off in it.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, minutes later, Mount Road police recovered the car in the same street with a “suspect” inside.

However, after he was arrested in connection with a charge of vehicle hijacking, it turned out that he was the woman’s boyfriend and that they had been involved in an argument earlier that night.

“After further questioning, the woman [allegedly] confessed to police that she had fabricated the story of being hijacked,” Naidu said.

Ngqoza was arrested on Wednesday and charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Her boyfriend was released from custody.

Ngqoza was warned to be back in court on July 14, after which a trial date will be set.

HeraldLIVE