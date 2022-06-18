Removing more alien vegetation could boost Bay water security dramatically

Premium By Guy Rogers -

The Gamtoos Irrigation Board says the more funding IT gets, the more it can expand its efforts to remove alien invasive vegetation in the catchment of Nelson Mandela Bay’s parched western dams and thereby free up more water.



That was the message from Gamtoos Irrigation Board CEO Reinette Colseky who was responding to questions during a visit by water minister Senzo Mchunu to the Kouga Dam which the board hosted on Thursday...