A WORD IN THE HAND: STUNT
Stunt in the hand: to watch a big leap over writer’s block, just say the word
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
A friend asked me the other day how I come up with new words to write about each week. I replied that every word is effectively a new word, and there are millions of words, and every word or phrase deserves a column, therefore the possibilities are endless.
At this rather grandiose pronouncement, Cordelia (not her real name) issued a challenge...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.