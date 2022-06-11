Nelson Mandela Bay archery academy hits target by uplifting youth through sport

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Emphasising the focus needed to hit a target in archery, three Gqeberha men are using the sport to teach patience and resilience to the youth of Nelson Mandela Bay.



The friends believe that the skills attained through archery, such as patience and concentration, are something these youngsters will be able to implement in their daily lives. ..