Justice delayed as not all high courts equipped to hear equality matters
Organisations frustrated by the lack of necessary skills in specific legal matters
All high courts in SA are inherently Equality Courts, but when the Human Rights Commission approached the high court in Gqeberha recently, they were given the runaround and told there was no presiding officer equipped to hear such matters.
Justice delayed is justice denied and while Equality Courts have specifically been established to deal with issues of discrimination and hate speech, many complainants are being turned away because some courts do not cater for them...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.