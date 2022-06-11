Justice delayed as not all high courts equipped to hear equality matters

Organisations frustrated by the lack of necessary skills in specific legal matters

Devon Koen

Court reporter



All high courts in SA are inherently Equality Courts, but when the Human Rights Commission approached the high court in Gqeberha recently, they were given the runaround and told there was no presiding officer equipped to hear such matters.



Justice delayed is justice denied and while Equality Courts have specifically been established to deal with issues of discrimination and hate speech, many complainants are being turned away because some courts do not cater for them...