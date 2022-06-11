Filmmaker aims to put Gqeberha’s township rugby in global spotlight

By Tremaine van Aardt -

All the flair, passion and camaraderie of schoolboy rugby in the townships of Gqeberha could soon find its way onto television screens across the globe.



As independent documentary producer Joe Softley navigated his way through the overgrown grass to the stony rugby field at Ithembelihle Comprehensive School in New Brighton on Friday, he uttered, “this is why I chose this school”. ..