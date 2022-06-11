Ban lobster fishery ropes to save whales — marine tour guide

Prominent marine tour guide operator Lloyd Edwards is calling for the government to ban the use of ropes in the rock lobster fishery which annually entangle, maim and kill thousands of sea creatures, especially whales.



Edwards, the founder of boat-based whale watcher Raggy Charters, member of Algoa Bay Conservation and co-ordinator of the pan-African Welcoming the Whales Festival, has launched a change.org petition to back his call and is aiming to send it to environment minister Barbara Creecy...