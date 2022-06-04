A WORD IN THE HAND: SNOG

P*ss off with that kiss-off, and if that’s giving lip, snog my a*s!

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Premium Sue de Groot

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



The problem with Wordle is the same as the problem with any addiction. Upon waking, where before one might have thought first of the pleasure of a cup of coffee, or the enjoyable tasks the day might bring, now millions of people around the globe, as soon as they open their eyes, instead think: “A new Wordle!”



The high delivered by any addiction is by definition fleeting and evanescent. After solving the day’s Wordle puzzle in five minutes or less, the remaining 23 hours and 55 minutes of the day and night, until a new puzzle is posted, inevitably seem rather bleak...