New city boss’s chequered past
Ngoqo fired from Bitou municipality after R23m purchase of land valued at only R2.4m
Nelson Mandela Bay’s new city manager brings his own controversial baggage to the job after being fired in Bitou several years ago, along with his sudden resignation from the same Garden Route municipality in 2021.
Lonwabo Ngoqo also allegedly misled the selection panel on why he left the job as Bitou’s municipal manager, claiming he was pursuing “better prospects”, the parties that voted against his appointment have alleged after a late-night council meeting on Thursday...
