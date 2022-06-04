Mchunu outlines action plan to cut Nelson Mandela Bay water consumption

Loss of more than 30% of supply due to leaks described as sickness

By Guy Rogers -

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has announced immediate steps to cut Nelson Mandela Bay water consumption by 50 megalitres per day.



He was in Gqeberha on Friday after the news emerged earlier this week that his department was stepping in to take over the running of the Bay’s water supply services...