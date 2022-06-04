×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Mchunu outlines action plan to cut Nelson Mandela Bay water consumption

Loss of more than 30% of supply due to leaks described as sickness

By Guy Rogers - 04 June 2022

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has announced immediate steps to cut Nelson Mandela Bay water consumption by 50 megalitres per day.

He was in Gqeberha on Friday after the news emerged earlier this week that his department was stepping in to take over the running of the Bay’s water supply services...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Two Dam Fools: Episode 1
Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ

Most Read