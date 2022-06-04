Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
With his first title defence this weekend, a Gqeberha mixed martial arts (MMA) champion received an unexpected message of encouragement from a fellow Zwide-born champion this past week.
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi took to social media to wish the EFC (Extreme Fighting Championship) bantamweight champ Sindile Manengela well as he finalises his preparation for his much anticipated bout in Johannesburg...
