Young entrepreneur starts exciting new chapter in aluminium business

Asa Molo hopes to raise the bar with move to bigger premises in North End

Premium By Tshepiso Mametela -

From working as a cashier and selling recyclable material to running a car wash that later turned into an informal scrap metal business in the garage of his parents’ Motherwell home, Asa Molo is using his modest start in life to chart a new and exciting chapter.



Molo, 32, who owns Hambanathi Aluminium, fancies himself as nothing less than a raving entrepreneur with big plans for the future...