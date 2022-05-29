Swartkops Rapid Rail Police unit members ‘idling days away’

Officers based at Bay railway station say they’ve had little to do since January

By Yolanda Palezweni -

Several police officers dispatched to protect the Swartkops Railway Station are begging for more work, saying they spend their shifts sitting around while residents hurl insults at them for not helping to fight crimes elsewhere.



The officers fall under the the SA Police Service’s Rapid Rail Police unit and are tasked with monitoring and combating rail-related crimes at the station, including protecting commuters...