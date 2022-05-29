IN THE GARDEN | Edible flowers for the table

Besides adding colour and flavour, many have medicinal properties as well

By Julia Smith -

The look on the faces of a group of 10-year-olds became a picture of surprise and amusement. They were watching esteemed antique dealer Olaf Haitink munch a handful of nasturtium flowers and leaves.



That day Olaf was walking us to an art lesson which was in the same street as his former premises Tony’s Antiques in North End, Gqeberha. As directions given us by the teacher were confusing, the kindly Swedish gentleman had offered to show us the way...