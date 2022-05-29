IN THE GARDEN | Edible flowers for the table
Besides adding colour and flavour, many have medicinal properties as well
The look on the faces of a group of 10-year-olds became a picture of surprise and amusement. They were watching esteemed antique dealer Olaf Haitink munch a handful of nasturtium flowers and leaves.
That day Olaf was walking us to an art lesson which was in the same street as his former premises Tony’s Antiques in North End, Gqeberha. As directions given us by the teacher were confusing, the kindly Swedish gentleman had offered to show us the way...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.