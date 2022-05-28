Bookstore celebrating power of unforgettable little characters

In June, Exclusive Books is Celebrating Little Characters, and the theme is about paying homage to the large array of children’s books on offer and also the diversity of young South African readers.

Diversity is one of the key trends in children’s publishing at the moment, particularly in South African children’s publishing, according to Exclusive Books.

Exclusive Books marketing manager Batya Bricker said since the onset of the pandemic, another common trend was the theme of kindness.

“Unlike in days gone by, children today are exposed to the complexities of our current reality — sometimes a little too much.

“Books and reading have always helped us understand and process the world and our place in it, and they are needed more now than ever as children navigate and grapple with issues like identity, new concepts of family and illness.”

Through a festival programme of events around SA, Bricker said they hoped to bring readers and books together in Exclusive Books stores.

The Celebrating Little Characters initiative will see a full array of children’s books in the front of stores.

“We haven’t chosen a specific list of titles to promote, we wanted to celebrate the almost limitless choices our bookstores offer.”

Bricker said one of the techniques to get youngsters hooked on the habit of reading was to encourage them to read more books by an author or protagonist they enjoyed.

The theme Celebrating Little Characters shines the spotlight on popular characters such as Peppa Pig and Wimpy Kid.

The power of an unforgettable character is proven in the sheer stamina of classics like Peter Rabbit, created in 1893, which continues to be in the top 100 best-sellers in SA and the world.

The prevalence of authors like Adam Silvera, Sara J Maas and Colleen Hoover topping the charts is testament to this.

For more information on the full programme of events visit www.exclusivebooks.co.za.

HeraldLIVE