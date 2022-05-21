Historic St Mary’s desecrated as drug users smoke among the dead

Premium Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



Vandals, vagrants and thieves are trashing Gqeberha’s historic St Mary’s Cemetery in the lower Baakens Valley, where the remains of some of the city’s earliest residents lie.



Trash is piled up, the perimeter wall running along Settlers Highway is cracked, many tombstones lie in pieces, and at the heart of the cemetery vagrants have turned a crypt into a fire-blackened shelter...