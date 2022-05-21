All a writer needs is a quill, but I got the whole hedgehog

A WORD IN THE HAND: HEDGEHOG

Premium Sue de Groot

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



Readers familiar with my ramblings might be rolling their eyes at this week’s chosen word, because anyone who pays close attention will know I like to slip the word “hedgehog” into any column on any subject as frequently as possible.



I can’t explain why I like hedgehogs so much. I have never had one as a pet, though I do remember being deeply envious in grade 2 when my classmate Andrew Widdeger brought two cute prickly hedgies to school in a shoebox...