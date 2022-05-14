Health fears as manganese blankets Nelson Mandela Bay roads
Pressure mounts on authorities to act against ore dust-polluting trucks
Nelson Mandela Bay residents have spoken out on the ongoing dangers to health and safety and the damage to infrastructure caused by the manganese industry.
The critics, part of a burgeoning WhatsApp group of residents in South End, Bluewater Bay, Swartkops and Aloes, say though they’re not opposed to business, it is unacceptable that some industry operators are allegedly flouting municipal bylaws...
