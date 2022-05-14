DA looking for prospective Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Zille meeting with caucus signals party's intent to take control of council

Premium By Yolanda Palezweni and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The DA is gearing up to try to take control of Nelson Mandela Bay, with the party opening the process to select a mayoral candidate.



The lack of a suitable candidate was a sticking point last month and saw talks with smaller parties to try to form a coalition falling flat...