Muscle Max takes gun show to Slovenia
Disabled bodybuilder from Moeggesukkel triumphs against all the odds
Drive around Tambo Township, in Kariega, and ask anyone about Muscle Max.
Chances are their faces will break into a big smile as they point to the very top of the steep hill where a group of shacks, known as Moeggesukkel (tired of struggling) are clumped together...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.