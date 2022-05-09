Muscle Max takes gun show to Slovenia

Disabled bodybuilder from Moeggesukkel triumphs against all the odds

By Riaan Marais and Annelisa Swana -

Drive around Tambo Township, in Kariega, and ask anyone about Muscle Max.



Chances are their faces will break into a big smile as they point to the very top of the steep hill where a group of shacks, known as Moeggesukkel (tired of struggling) are clumped together...