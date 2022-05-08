Skål International appoints two Bay residents to top positions

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



Tourism leaders from across the country and the globe have entrusted Nelson Mandela Bay resident Kobus Buys with the responsibility of being at the helm of the SA branch of Skål International.



Skål is a professional organisation of tourism leaders from around the world which this week celebrated its 88th birthday and Buys, 54, was appointed as the national president...