×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Lying and dishonesty affect trust in a relationship

Premium
Mo and Phindi
Mo and Phindi
08 May 2022

At some point in life, everyone is a victim of a lie.

And in marriage, you’ve either been told a lie, or were a source of it — whether in the form of half-truth, hiding important information, withholding some facts on a particular issue, or told just a plain, good old white lie. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
High court bid to stop Karpowership deal

Most Read