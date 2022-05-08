Harvesting the healing power of herbs

Years of hard work pay off for Eastern Cape organic farmer

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A tenacious East London farmer has managed to produce her own prototype of Sutherlandia or cancer bush tea and powder — and it’s backed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).



Busisiwe Mgangxela, 60, started farming after getting involved as a supplier in the school nutrition programme and began supplying food to 8,000 pupils at 15 schools across Nelson Mandela Bay. ..