Harvesting the healing power of herbs
Years of hard work pay off for Eastern Cape organic farmer
A tenacious East London farmer has managed to produce her own prototype of Sutherlandia or cancer bush tea and powder — and it’s backed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Busisiwe Mgangxela, 60, started farming after getting involved as a supplier in the school nutrition programme and began supplying food to 8,000 pupils at 15 schools across Nelson Mandela Bay. ..
