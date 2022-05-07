×

Join hands to avert Nelson Mandela Bay water disaster

Bay mayor, top official urge ‘beloved residents’ to cut consumption to delay day zero

By Guy Rogers - 07 May 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay is desperately close to running out of water and the only possible solution is to cut consumption, drastically and immediately.

That was the message on Thursday night at a milestone virtual public meeting hosted by Bay mayor Eugene Johnson and water and sanitation director Barry Martin...

