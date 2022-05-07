×

Your Weekend

Delegate disputes, negotiated outcome high on agenda at ANC provincial elective conference

Who will be the victor?

By Siyamtanda Capa, Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Michael Kimberley - 07 May 2022

A fierce contest between political allies turned rivals, or a managed outcome for the coveted position of boss of the ANC in the Eastern Cape?

As the build-up to the ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference kicked into high gear on Friday, leaders of the two biggest slates expected to go head to head at the weekend said they were not opposed to a negotiated, unifying outcome...

