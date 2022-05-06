Ancestors’ Day to be celebrated on Sunday

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Sunday marks Ancestors’ Day, a day for Africans to reflect, embrace and learn about their origins, and to restore ubuntu for future generations.



Only in its second year and not officially recognised on the national calendar, the organisers say the day establishes a platform for people of all SA cultures to come together for a common cause that has the potential to elevate African identity...