×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Ancestors’ Day to be celebrated on Sunday

Premium
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
06 May 2022

Sunday marks Ancestors’ Day, a day for Africans to reflect, embrace and learn about their origins, and to restore ubuntu for future generations.

Only in its second year and not officially recognised on the national calendar, the organisers say the day establishes a platform for people of all SA cultures to come together for a common cause that has the potential to elevate African identity...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Drought Crisis : Residents Information Session
High court bid to stop Karpowership deal

Most Read