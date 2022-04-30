Voigt buoyed by EP fighting spirit despite semifinal setback

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Eastern Province’s Joshua Voigt believes they can hold their heads high despite a narrow 4-3 loss to Northern Gauteng in the first semifinal of the men’s U21 hockey interprovincial in Gqeberha on Friday.



Voigt scored all three goals for the home side as they fell agonisingly short of a final berth in front of a rousing Nelson Mandela Bay crowd at the KC March astro in Gelvandale...