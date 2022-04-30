'Uncle Marc' excited to be back on live stage in Gqeberha
Growing old no joke, unless you're a seasoned comedian
Though he remains young at heart, SA comedian Marc Lottering is not as young as he was when he started out in the industry more than 20 years ago, and no reminder of his age is as stark as being called “Uncle Marc”.
Even worse is when the often endearing term is used by that one stranger you find cute enough to buy her a drink at the bar. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.