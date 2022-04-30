'Uncle Marc' excited to be back on live stage in Gqeberha

Growing old no joke, unless you're a seasoned comedian

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Though he remains young at heart, SA comedian Marc Lottering is not as young as he was when he started out in the industry more than 20 years ago, and no reminder of his age is as stark as being called “Uncle Marc”.



Even worse is when the often endearing term is used by that one stranger you find cute enough to buy her a drink at the bar. ..