PA pulls out of Knysna coalition

Move raises questions about future of DA-controlled council

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has withdrawn its two councillors from the DA-led coalition running the Knysna municipality, potentially threatening its control of the Garden Route town



The resignation of Waleed Grootboom, who stepped down as the political head of community services, was announced on the municipality’s Facebook page on Thursday. ..