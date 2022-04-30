Medical hero Pepeta posthumously awarded honorary doctorate
The honorary doctorate conferred posthumously on acclaimed paediatric cardiologist Prof Lungile Pepeta will serve as a permanent reminder of what he lived for.
These were the words of Dr Vuyo Pepeta, wife of the former executive dean of Nelson Mandela University’s faculty of health sciences, who received the honour on his behalf on Friday morning...
